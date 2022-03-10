Capital Square LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Capital Square LLC cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 4,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.40%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

