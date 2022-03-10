Capital Square LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Square LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 552,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $273.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.