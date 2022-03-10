Capital Square LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Capital Square LLC cut its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $11,182,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 105.9% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 387,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 199,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,730,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after buying an additional 184,321 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,023,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after buying an additional 172,530 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.38. 24,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,672. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

