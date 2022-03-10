Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,856 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 950,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,028,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 909,968 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 270 ($3.54) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

NYSE BCS opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

