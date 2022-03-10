Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

