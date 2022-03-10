Captrust Financial Advisors Has $198,000 Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,434. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

