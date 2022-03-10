Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sonos were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $113,103,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sonos by 2,513.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after buying an additional 1,761,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $39,827,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth about $9,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

