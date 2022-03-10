Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,296 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Big Lots were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,277 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,588,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,201,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

NYSE:BIG opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

