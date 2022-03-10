Carlson Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,950 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

