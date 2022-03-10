Carlson Capital Management Sells 352 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after buying an additional 48,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a market cap of $144.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

