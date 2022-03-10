Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CSV. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

CSV traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 10,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,721 shares of company stock worth $143,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

