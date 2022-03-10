Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.67. 10,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,316. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $66.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $860.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

CSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,721 shares of company stock worth $143,099. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

