Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Shares of CASY opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
