Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Casey’s General Stores has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY opened at $185.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.98. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.