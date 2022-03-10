Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

CASY stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.64. 1,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

