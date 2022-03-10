Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,118,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $209.78 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.33 and a 200-day moving average of $203.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

