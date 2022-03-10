Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,706,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

