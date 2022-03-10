Cathy Behnen Sells 28,871 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) CAO Cathy Behnen sold 28,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $145,798.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cathy Behnen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $78,622.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 535,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at about $47,381,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 1,458,820 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,476,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 502,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

