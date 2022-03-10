Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Head-To-Head Review

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celcuity and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$9.47 million ($2.02) -5.01 AnPac Bio-Medical Science $3.14 million 2.94 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

Celcuity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Celcuity and AnPac Bio-Medical Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 4 0 3.00 AnPac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celcuity presently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 321.61%. Given Celcuity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than AnPac Bio-Medical Science.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.3% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Celcuity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and AnPac Bio-Medical Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -68.48% -55.23% AnPac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Celcuity has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celcuity beats AnPac Bio-Medical Science on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celcuity (Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science (Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

