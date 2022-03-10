Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CNTY traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

