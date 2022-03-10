Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,798. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

