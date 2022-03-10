Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.
NASDAQ CNTY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,798. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
