Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Casinos from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $334.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

