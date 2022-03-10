Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GDDY opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $493,890.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

