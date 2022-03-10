Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $86.44.

