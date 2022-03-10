Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $271,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,228 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

