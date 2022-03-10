Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $137.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.52. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $132.58 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.