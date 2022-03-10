Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

