Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 286,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

