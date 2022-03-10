Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 4,681 Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,865,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,884,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.44. Dutch Bros Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

