Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 144,663 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 58.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 188,066 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

SMFG stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

