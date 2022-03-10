Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 448 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Comerica were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.61.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

