Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $140,000 Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $121,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

