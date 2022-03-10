CHADS VC Price Reaches $0.0342 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $845.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00103569 BTC.

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,383,616 coins and its circulating supply is 46,178,568 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

