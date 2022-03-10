ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $25.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.14.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 29.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

