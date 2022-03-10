Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CEMI stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

