CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Fiserv by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.