CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,986. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.93 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

