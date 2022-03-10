CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 303 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 178.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.43. 2,399,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.83 and its 200-day moving average is $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.21 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.14.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.