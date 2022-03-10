CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 406 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 79,930 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,195. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.79 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.