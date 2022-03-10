CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 949 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,220. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.42.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

