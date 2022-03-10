Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.89 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 2,671,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,691. The company has a market cap of $502.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

