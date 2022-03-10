Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Children’s Place stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.66. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

