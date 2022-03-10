China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

