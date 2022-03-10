Ching Jaw Sells 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.