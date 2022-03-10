Ching Jaw Sells 15,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.
Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
