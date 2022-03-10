Christopher Heald Sells 6,421 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CAO Christopher Heald sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $562,222.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Heald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.24. 1,157,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,593. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

