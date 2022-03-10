CIBC Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.53.

AX.UN opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$10.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.45.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

