Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 2.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,542,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,409,256. The company has a market capitalization of $227.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

