Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF stock opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $89.23. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

