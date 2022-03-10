Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTRN. StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market capitalization of $304.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 450 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.