Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,413,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,789,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.
About Citigroup (Get Rating)
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
