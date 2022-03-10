Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 3.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,413,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,789,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.