Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.41) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 31.43 ($0.41).

Get Hammerson alerts:

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 31.09 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.30. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.06.

In related news, insider Mike Butterworth acquired 96,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £29,885.55 ($39,158.22). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($132,634.75). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 568,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,391,239.

Hammerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.